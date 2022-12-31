Children can be a bit of a nightmare for people who don’t have any. And other people’s kids can be a nightmare for just about anyone.
Bradford native and director Roxanne Benjamin’s new film, “There’s Something Wrong With the Children,” is a horror movie where children are the source of the terror.
She’s not really a fan of children, calling herself “more of an animal person than anything,” she told The Era, with a bit of a laugh.
However, she said, “They make for great horror movies. That’s probably why I’m wary of kids, watching movies like ‘The Omen’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ when I was a kid.”
The film, she said, “It’s about two couples who go on a weekend getaway to some cabins — I actually named one of them after my uncle’s cabin, Greg Garthwaite, who passed away. His cabin was called The Far Side; that’s what the cabin in the movie is called.
“And there’s a ranger with a name tag that says ‘Garthwaite.’”
Returning to the description of the film, she said, “One couple has kids and they’re having some marital problems.”
The childless couple agrees to watch the other’s children overnight. “And they lose them. And a horror movie ensues,” Benjamin said, with a laugh.
“It was very fun to make,” she added.
The film stars Zach Gilford and Alisha Wainwright, with their friends portrayed by Carlos Santos and Amanda Crew, and the children played by Briella Guiza and David Mattie.
Talking about the child actors, she said the two were very good at playing their creepy parts.
“It was so funny, you have their parents on set, one parent and a school teacher. The parents kept apologizing” because the children were being so creepy. “They would say ‘I don’t know where he gets that from,’” Benjamin said with a laugh, adding that she’d assure the parents that the creepiness was exactly what she was looking for.
How did she get involved in this project? Well, she’s always been interested in horror. And Blumhouse Productions has a series of films together with Epix, which is being rebranded as MGM+.
“I had been talking to Blumhouse about another movie in the series. They had read another script of mine. I’m always shooting outdoors, in the woods, in the desert, outdoors somehow,” Benjamin said. “They said take a look at this one. I really dug it. This is the first movie I’ve done where it had a distributor from inception,” she said, adding that usually she’s trying to sell it at film festivals. “It’s really nice knowing it’s going to have a home.”
While she’s seen some success in the horror genre, and in directing television shows, she explained she’s not exactly becoming a big name in Hollywood.
The film she wrote and directed, “Body at Brighton Rock,” “had a pretty good reception.”
Benjamin said, “The horror movie community is a really small community and most of us know each other.
“I direct a lot of TV. It’s known as the writer’s medium. Showrunners are more in charge,” she said. In film, directors run the show.
“It’s like having two different careers,” she said, with a laugh.
The trailer for “There’s Something Wrong With The Children” is on YouTube, where some have complained that it gives too much of the movie away. Benjamin scoffed at that, saying, “I am never a stickler for the trailer hiding what the movie is. Just from the title, you know what you’re in for. You already know where you’re headed. It’s the journey that’s important.
“You see the title, you know,” she said.
When one watches the trailer, the green cast to the title and even to the film’s release poster is reminiscent of the work of a master of the horror genre.
“It’s very inspired by Stephen King,” Benjamin said. “I grew up reading his books. It’s the whole vibe of what he creates.”
She’s following in the footsteps of her childhood favorites, and is often hit up for advice on how she got to where she is now. Benjamin has a different answer than most.
“I tell them to waitress and bartend,” she said. “I get asked that a lot at film schools. Waitressing and bartending are the best things that will prepare you for dealing with high pressure, with egos, with conflict, with having to remember a lot of things. Those skills transfer to a whole lot of other professions.
“That and read a lot and watch things. You have to love movies to make movies, or it’s just an endurance test you won’t get through,” Benjamin said.
Speaking of directing, she said, “It’s a tough and not a glamorous profession when it comes down to it. It’s a hard union job. It’s working 80 hour weeks a lot of the time.”
Nature doesn’t cooperate with one’s vision. The sun rises and sets on its own schedule, not when it’s convenient for a director shooting a film outside. “You’re always fighting the sun.”
Despite all of that, it’s clear that Benjamin is doing what she loves.
The film, written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White, and directed by Benjamin, comes out on digital and on demand Jan. 17 and premieres on MGM+ on March 17.
The trailer had more than 626,870 views in just 10 days.
From here, what’s next for Bradford’s favorite director? There’s always something in the works, Benjamin said.
“This is very much a ‘hurry up and wait’ business. There can be a project three years old that got financed” and is ready to go, “or the thing you are working on and you think is going to get made, it falls apart. It’s a very chaotic business. You never know where you’re going to be. That’s kind of part of the fun.”
Filming various projects has taken her to New Zealand, Vancouver, Atlanta and New Orleans
“I would love to shoot in Bradford,” Benjamin said. “I’d have to put my brother’s bridge in this,” she added, referring to the Erik Benjamin Bridge at Marilla Reservoir.
And as always, there’s a little bit of Bradford in every project.
“There’s a Zippo lighter in all of them,” she said.