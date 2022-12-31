The Pit

Director Roxanne Benjamin, Briella Guiza as Lucy and David Mattle as Spencer on the set of the supernatural horror/thriller, “There’s Something Wrong With The Children,” a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release.

 Photo courtesy of Sam Lothridge/ Blumhouse Television

Children can be a bit of a nightmare for people who don’t have any. And other people’s kids can be a nightmare for just about anyone.

Bradford native and director Roxanne Benjamin’s new film, “There’s Something Wrong With the Children,” is a horror movie where children are the source of the terror.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos