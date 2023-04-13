SMETHPORT — Bradford chiropractor Jeffrey Bender was acquitted of all charges against him at a jury trial Tuesday in McKean County Court.
Bender, 52, had been accused of indecent assault and simple assault on a child under the age of 13, charges which his attorney, Gregory Henry, called both “extremely unfortunate and kind of insidious.”
Henry said both he and Bender were gratified and relieved that the jury found in Bender’s favor.
“These are very serious charges that can and do have an impact on one’s standing in the community and ability to continue one’s profession,” the attorney said.
After the preliminary hearing in the case, the professional oversight agency for chiropractors within Pennsylvania suspended Bender’s ability to practice.
“He wasn’t able to practice for about a year,” Henry said, but added that Bender’s right to practice was restored even though the criminal case was still outstanding. “When no definitive action had been taken on the criminal case, they had restored his right to practice, which is a little mysterious to me in that nothing had changed. To suspend his license during that time didn’t seem fair to me, when you’re innocent until proven guilty.”
Bender returned to practicing at that time, as he has been for about 23 years.
Speaking of the charges against Bender, Henry said, “This was a case where the government didn’t have any corroborating evidence of any kind. The evidence stood on the testimony of (the alleged victim).”
The attorney said the alleged victim hadn’t told anyone when the alleged incidents took place, no photographs had been taken, there was no eyewitness testimony, and she delayed reporting anything until months or in some cases years after the alleged incidents.
“The jury could have convicted on her testimony alone,” Henry said, but added “only if her testimony was convincing. If there’s a significant delay of a reporting, that had to be taken into consideration when evaluating her credibility.”
Henry said the charges were brought in August of 2021, and the trial took place Tuesday. “Here we are closing in a year-and-three-quarters later. There are professional considerations, social considerations. It’s a difficult thing to live with, particularly with an innocent defendant.”
He thanked the jury on behalf of himself and Bender.