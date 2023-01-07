Capitol riot scene

Pauline Bauer

The Kane woman charged in the 2021 Capitol riot will stand trial later this month before Judge Trevor McFadden.

Pauline Bauer, 54, has asked for a bench trial — a trial held before a judge, without the presence of a jury. The trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Bauer is represented by Pittsburgh attorney Komron J. Maknoon, while the U.S. Attorneys are James D. Peterson and Joseph S. McFarlane.

