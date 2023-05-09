Every May, Beacon Light Behavioral Health System and Beacon Light Adult Residential Services, affiliates of Journey Health System, join the national Mental Health Awareness Month movement.
Their 2023 campaign focuses on their programs’ trauma-informed care approach, fighting stigma about mental health issues, inspiring others and educating the public.
According to Mental Health America one in five Americans live with a mental health disorder. These individuals could be a father, mother, son, daughter, neighbor, friend, or even ourselves. Early intervention can help adults and children receive appropriate mental health care. As a result, recovery could be faster.
Mental illness cannot be treated by simple desire, treatment is necessary. Thankfully, Beacon Light’s highly-skilled mental health professionals are always here for their consumers; reminding folks that they are not alone.
After more than 100 years, Beacon Light Behavioral Health System has become one of the largest and most respected behavioral health providers throughout Pennsylvania. Services currently offered include: Short-term Adolescent Recovery; Sexually Aggressive Youth Program; Specialized Therapeutic Residence for Intellectual and Developmental Disability; Residential Treatment; Education; Community and School-based Behavioral Health; Multisystemic Therapy; Family-based Mental Health; Behavioral Health Rehabilitation Services; Dual Diagnosis Treatment Team; Mobile Medication Management; Peer Support; Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services; Blended Case Management; Outpatient Clinic; Youngsville Special Residential; and
Girls in Recovery Learning Strengths program.
Beacon Light Adult Residential Services assists individuals with mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing the following programs: Intermediate Care Facilities, Community Residential Rehabilitation Services, Group Homes, Ramsbottom Center Cottages, Adult Residential Services; Community Stabilization & Reintegration Units; and Supported Living Services.
The teams at Beacon Light don’t think that mental health awareness should only be for a day or two — or even a month. They believe folks must try to reduce stigma about it every day because it can easily happen to anyone.
More information about Beacon Light programs and services is available at www.beacon-ight.org . So, pass it on, talk to someone, share this article, and ask them to share it with someone else. Now more than ever, it is important to note that hope and healing are available.