Beacon Light new building

Beacon Light Behavioral Health System’s recently purchased building at 17 Derrick Road in Bradford. The vacant building had housed Bright Beginnings.

 Photo provided

Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, an affiliate of Journey Health System, recently purchased the vacant 4,500 square-foot building, which formerly housed Bright Beginnings, at 17 Derrick Road in the Foster Brook Plaza at Bradford.

Renovations will begin soon to prepare for relocating Beacon Light’s Custer City Private School there, next year. Classes at Custer City will resume until then.

Local & Social

