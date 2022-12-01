Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, an affiliate of Journey Health System, recently purchased the vacant 4,500 square-foot building, which formerly housed Bright Beginnings, at 17 Derrick Road in the Foster Brook Plaza at Bradford.
Renovations will begin soon to prepare for relocating Beacon Light’s Custer City Private School there, next year. Classes at Custer City will resume until then.
“This move was the result of a recommendation that came out of a master facility plan that the agency engaged an independent architectural firm to complete,” said Journey Health System’s President and CEO Guy Signor. “The Custer City School building met our needs for the past 30 years, however the costs in utilities, distance from our main campus and upkeep were not ideal for our staff and students. This new location is newly constructed and offers better efficiency and accessibility. Our plan is to eventually sell the Custer City property, but until then the baseball field will remain open to the local leagues.”
In addition to constructing special education classrooms for high school students under the age of 21, the preliminary site plan includes: an Autistic support room, calming rooms, cyber-school, the Like Skills program, staff offices and more. The new site with the proposed name, “Beacon Light Academy”, is one-story for easy handicap-accessibility, offers free parking, more energy efficient space, overhead cost savings and is conveniently located near the main Beacon Light campus.
“The new location of our school will not only be beneficial for scaling business for the future but it will improve the learning environment for students,” said Jennifer Gesing, MSEd, Beacon Light Behavioral Health System’s executive director. “This move is an example of our mission to ensure equity and excellence for all students.”
An additional office building at 58 Derrick Road — the former Sundahl & Co. Insurance location— was also purchased to relocate Beacon Light’s community-based staff from the school building. The 2,686 square-foot space will house the Intensive Behavioral Health Services and the Family Based Mental Health programs. These moves will bring the programs in close proximity to the main campus located at 800 East Main Street.
More information about the transfer of these programs and the Custer City Private School will be announced in the future.
Beacon Light Behavioral Health System was founded in the early 1900s to provide services to children abandoned or orphaned by the early oil and lumber industries. Throughout its history, the agency has provided quality care to young people. As the needs of local society changed, Beacon Light Behavioral Health System evolved into a private, not-for-profit, social service agency providing quality, professional behavioral health and education services. Beacon Light Behavioral Health System’s continuum of care includes multiple programs of varying intensity that span across northcentral Pennsylvania. Regardless of the location and type of service accessed, qualified mental health treatment professionals provide individualized treatment planning and care.