Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will present the genre-defying trio, Take 3 at 7 p.m. May 4 to close the Spring Series concerts at the Bromeley Family Theater on the Pitt-Bradford campus.
With a flair for the unexpected, Take 3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, Take 3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.
Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the globe with over 60 performances each season. Their music brings arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups. “This will be an electrifying performance that you won’t want to miss,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC.
Highlights from recent performances include appearances with the North Charleston POPs, Cape Symphony, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, and the Symphonies of Victoria, Midland and Springfield as well as at Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, and Bear Valley Music Festival.
Take 3 was created by violinist/vocalist, Lindsay Deutsch, Yanni’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents. Ms. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country, including Soraya Center in Los Angeles and with the Livermore Symphony in San Francisco. She can be heard throughout Netflix’s popular show, The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam. Her performances on the Sony soundtracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received millions of streams worldwide.
The evening performance will also highlight the presentation of this year’s Jackie Award to Patty Colosimo, for excellence in the creative and performing arts. A light reception will follow the concert to honor Colosimo.
Tickets for the show are still available online at bcpac.com, by calling 814-362-2522 or at the tickets office during ticket office hours.