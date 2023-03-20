SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Saturday, March 18 at 8:16 a.m, the City of Salamanca Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 143 River St. in the city.
Salamanca Police arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the residence. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor.
A second alarm was requested, bringing off-duty Salamanca firefighters and the City of Bradford, Pa.’s Tower 1 and Rapid Intervention Team to the scene. Additional mutual aid departments responding on the second alarm included Seneca Nation, Kill Buck, Great Valley, and Allegany Volunteer Fire Departments. Additionally Seneca EMS, Salamanca Police Department and Seneca Nation Marshals were on scene.