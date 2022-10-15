Vanished. Gone. Missing — without a trace.
Imagine hearing those words about a loved one. Imagine never having a resolution — the constant battle between fear, hope and grief.
James T. Baumgratz of St. Marys published another book, “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
In it, he reports on more than 150 cases of men, women and children who had gone missing in the Wilds and were never seen again. Unidentified bodies were also chronicled.
“Some McKean County cases I touch on include Marjorie West, Michael Steffen, Patsy Mussolino and the tale of Keith Dalrymple from Port Allegany,” he said. “The disappearance of Charles Reed from Mount Jewett in 1915 is a head-scratcher.”
He mentioned a disappearance in Potter County in 1964 which defies belief. “An 85-year-old hunter was last seen sitting on a stump awaiting the return of his hunting companions when he vanished without a trace.”
Baumgratz said during his research, he spoke to search and rescue personnel. “I learned that you shouldn’t have volunteers start searching right away,” he said, explaining having people traipsing through the area can confuse the scents for search dogs. “That’s probably what happened in Potter County.”
Well known missing persons cases, like that of West and Dale Kerstetter, are interspersed with lesser known mysteries, like the identities of remains found near the railroad tracks in the early 1900s.
The counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Centre, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Warren are included.
Baumgratz usually writes about murders, but has come across missing persons cases along the way. And to him, the subject has a personal connection.
His grandfather’s brother went out west in 1903, writing to his mother at every train station. “The last she heard he was leaving Chicago. She never heard from him again. I always wondered what happened to him.”
The research for this book took longer than that for the murder books. He would find a snippet of information in an old newspaper, follow up on it and find the person had been found, but no follow-up story had run in the media.
“A lot of old newspapers aren’t online,” he said. “The authorities only keep reports of 1980s and above. The (victims) are not on the databases of national missing persons.”
Baumgratz put out a call on his Facebook page, asking people for stories of missing persons. He had a lot of responses.
“One lady mentioned an uncle missing, I was actually able to find him deceased in 1960s in California, so I solved that mystery,” he said.
He stayed away from speculation in the book, not delving into various theories people have about what happened when nothing has been proven.
“I’ve heard all kinds of things,” Baumgratz said. “I didn’t want to get into speculation.”
He plans to continue writing, but said, “There won’t be another missing book. I find it very interesting though. I’m thinking maybe a couple of these cases could be solved. I reached out to a cold case retired detective and I did talk to family members.”
He’s hopeful that the book may lead to answers for some families.
The book is available locally at the Main Street Mercantile in Bradford, SMP Pharmacy and the Kane Historic Preservation Society in Kane, McKean County E-Sales in Smethport and the Port Allegany Pharmacy.
A book signing will be held at the Main Street Mercantile in Bradford from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12.