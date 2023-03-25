A sentencing hearing for Pauline Bauer in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., for her part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been postponed.
Bauer, 55, of Kane, was found guilty at a January bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden. She had been scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.
However, her attorney, Komron Maknoon of Pittsburgh, filed a motion to postpone sentencing. The motion indicated Maknoon was “still in the process of gathering medical records and letters to supplement the sentencing memoranda,” and stated that he requested a 30-day continuance.
It also noted that Assistant U.S. Attorney James Peterson agreed to the continuance.
McFadden rescheduled sentencing to 10 a.m. May 30. Sentencing memoranda are due by May 23, the judge noted.
According to the government’s evidence, Bauer was among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol grounds and Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. At approximately 2:57 p.m., one of the body-camera videos recorded another individual saying words to the effect of “This is where we find Nancy Pelosi.” Bauer was standing approximately 30 feet from the House Speaker’s office when she was recorded saying “Bring that f---ing b---h out here now. Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.” When an MPD officer tried to push Bauer away from the area he was protecting, she engaged in a confrontation, screaming expletives at the officer, saying, “You back up. Don’t even try,” and pushed the officer. A short time later, Bauer was physically removed from the Rotunda by MPD officers in riot gear, according to the Department of Justice.
She was arrested May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania. She was incarcerated following a hearing in September 2021, for allegedly not cooperating with conditions set by the court. She remained incarcerated for more than a year, and was released to home detention last September.