Capitol riot scene

Pauline Bauer

 File photo

A sentencing hearing for Pauline Bauer in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., for her part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been postponed.

Bauer, 55, of Kane, was found guilty at a January bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden. She had been scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.

