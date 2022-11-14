HARRISBURG (TNS) — Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives.

Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos