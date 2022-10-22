It was a send off like no other.
Veterans of several generations were escorted through the city to receive well wishes from area school children as they made their way to the New York border. They were escorted by area first responders on Friday on their way to Buffalo, N.Y. for a trip of a lifetime.
Before embarking on their trip, these Honor Flight veterans, their guardians, a few Bradford Area High School students who aspire to go into the military, donors who helped make the flight happen, and school administration enjoyed a luncheon and conversation at the high school.
During the lunch, Superintendent Katy Pude, the daughter of a World War II veteran and sister of two Vietnam veteran brothers, welcomed and thanked all in attendance. She said, “it’s been several years now, since the kids have had a chance to do this.”
Pude introduced Ashlee Colwell, a history teacher in the district, whose students wanted to do something special for the veterans going to the Nation’s Capital.
“They made fleece blankets, cards, and snack bags for each of you,” said Colwell. She and several high school students helped to hand them out as each name was called: Michael Dennis, Air Force, Vietnam; Donald Langley, Army, Vietnam; Joe Langley, Air Force, Desert Storm; Jerry Dart, Army, Vietnam; Gary Rounsville, Army, Vietnam; James Miller, Army, Korean War; David Miller, Army, Vietnam; John Backstrom, Air Force, Vietnam.
The Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight President Tom Petrie opened his remarks, “welcome home, veterans. To the Vietnam veterans, this is the welcome you were supposed to get so many years ago — this is the experience you all deserve. Our flag flies in honor of you, the flag you defended for our freedom — we cannot thank veterans enough for their service. On this trip, we have 130 veterans going, it is going to be an experience.” In six and a half years of taking veterans on these trips, over 700 have been able to go to see the monuments that were built to honor them.
Petrie reassured family members that the vets going will be well cared for and that they have already been given all the medical updates and emergency contact information. He said that the group travels with an EMT and a nurse and if anyone feels tired, they can take a break. This was a big relief to some of the students whose family members were going on the trip.
Mallory Craig, a sophomore, and Logan Kohler, a freshman, were each speakers at the luncheon on Friday. Both also had family going on the Honor Flight.
Craig spoke about coming from a family of patriots and the blessing it is to be here to recognize them, “thank you,” she said to her grandfather Don Langley and her uncle Joe Langley.
Kohler thanked all the veterans for defending the nation, and said that even though we don’t know them, “we owe them, thank you Pop Pop.” Then he and Mike Dennis had a heartfelt hug as Kohler took his seat.
As lunch was ending, Deputy Mayor Tom Riel read a proclamation and thanked everyone for putting this together.
Students lined the halls, and gathered outside the doors with the BAHS marching band playing a tune, surrounded by the area’s first responders, when the veterans were escorted to waiting vehicles.
As the vehicles came down Interstate Parkway, the veterans received a hero’s send off from all the students at Bradford Area High School. Their vehicles maneuvered through the city so all the students could honor the brave men who were going to see a wall with names of some of their friends, ring of remembrance for the Greatest Generation, and many more on Saturday.
The veterans will return to Buffalo late Saturday night.