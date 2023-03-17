In less than a year, students of Bradford Area High School (BAHS) have engaged in an amazing opportunity to be the next generation in manufacturing.
Parkway Industrials, the student-run enterprise, delivered shafts to American Refining Group (ARG) on Thursday.
Sean Reams, BAHS Manufacturing coordinator said, “ARG had the students work on a couple projects for them; both of them were shafts they use at the refinery. The shafts were machined out of a hardened steel, which was something the machine technology students had not really milled before.” They are making real parts for real companies, according to Reams.
The students presented the completed projects to an audience and described the project to those in attendance.
Students described collaborating on the project with the company and then designing the product to meet ARG’s specifications. There were a few hurdles along the way, but the students put their heads together and found workable solutions.
Bradford High Principal Dave Ray said, “This is as realistic as it gets. We appreciate ARG and the partnership, the willingness to take the chance. Sometimes work is done in silos but all of this works together, as a business in real world, hands on learning.” He added that he hopes this partnership helps with the shortage of skilled workers in the future.
As a work-readiness program, students will put the coursework they learn into practical use. As this is happening, job placement and future talent is cultivated in the local community. Students will be mentored through this collaborative exchange, gathering essential skills and experience far beyond the classroom.
Reams said, “Recent growth has been happening rapidly, and much of that can be attributed to partnering with local businesses. Many local businesses have been very supportive, and the new program is developing relationships with more of them as time goes on. ”
One student was appreciative of the real-world experience the project had given him.
“I am in accounting classes,” Clayton Brinsky said. “This project helped me to understand real expenses and overhead costs.” Other students learned how to apply problem solving skills in new ways; such as, creating methods to measure the cylindrical shapes of the pieces they were designing for the project.
ARG President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Giberson, addressed the students after they presented the shafts and said, “these parts will be used to make products people all over the world use. You probably noticed that you think differently than other people, you each bring something to the table; and that is good.” He described his career and how he got to where he is, the different jobs he has held and the crossover in skills that are connected.
To which Sarah Hayden of the Human Resources department added, “Cross-skilled workers, that is what we will be looking for. Cross functional skills are important.”
Kevryn Boser-Dixon added, “You are not just making parts, you are keeping us (ARG) here. Everyone in this room supports you.”