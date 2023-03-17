ARG BASD 2

Students from the recently established student-run enterprise Parkway Industrials delivered their completed project to ARG Thursday. Pictured in the front row from left, Jon Giberson, president of ARG; Skye Eakin, student; Kylee Phillips, student; Taylor Gigliotti, student; Tom Weible, senior strategic business advisor at NWIRC. In the back from left, Sean Reams, program coordinator; Garrett McAvoy, student; Brendan Confer, student; Michael Butler, student; Clayton Brinsky, student.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

In less than a year, students of Bradford Area High School (BAHS) have engaged in an amazing opportunity to be the next generation in manufacturing.

Parkway Industrials, the student-run enterprise, delivered shafts to American Refining Group (ARG) on Thursday.

