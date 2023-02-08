ELDRED — Bradford Area High School’s new student-run manufacturing program made its first delivery to its first outside customer on Tuesday.
Students in the new student-run manufacturing program have been working with Close Racing Supply in Eldred to manufacture control arm parts for the company. The program’s engineering students made the drawings and 3-D models for the parts – combining elements of two existing control arm links to create a new one which meets different needs. Machine technology students did all the production work — from cutting the aluminum stock to running those parts in the school’s CNC mills. Business and marketing students have been involved with the branding, pricing, invoicing, etc. — really the whole business end of things with the new program.