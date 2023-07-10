Bradford Area High School carpentry students have once again built lasting community connections — this time through a vegetable cart project that benefits the gardeners at Evergreen Elm.
Twenty-two students from Spenser Pehonsky’s class teamed up for the task. They worked together to learn the skills necessary to not only build a cart for the organization, but also make it mobile. They donated their time and labor to the community-building project.
With the new mobile veggie cart, the gardeners at Evergreen Elm, can bring affordable organically grown produce to restaurants, stores, and community events in Bradford. One of many programs the organization provides is garden therapy to its residents. This promotes the health and wellbeing of the individuals they serve.
The garden program, established in 1990, is managed by Kacy Huston. If interested in volunteering in the garden this summer please reach out to her at (814) 817-6787.
The build was made possible by the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) and the McKean County Commissioners partnership grant. Evergreen Elm Inc. was awarded a $5,000 grant for the Evergreen Elm garden revitalization through the McKean County Community Foundation/Commissioners Partnership, which has awarded $226,595 to local organizations for programs and projects that benefit communities.
With a goal to assist people with disabilities in living their best everyday lives; the mission of Evergreen Elm Inc. is to provide quality living arrangements and life programs for mentally challenged and intellectually disabled adults in McKean and surrounding counties.
Their current programs include 11 homes throughout the Bradford community; each tailored to the unique needs of the individuals they serve. They also provide supportive living services for individuals independently living in and around McKean County.
During the evenings and weekends the individuals they serve are busy doing the activities and hobbies they enjoy, including the gardens.