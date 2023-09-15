AUSTIN — The Fourth Annual Native American Pow-wow and Gathering is being held Sept. 23 and 24 at Austin Dam Memorial Park.
The event is “in honor of the people who lost their lives when the dam broke on Sept. 30, 1911,” with a goal of preserving the park for future generations, organizers said.
There will be Native American drumming, dancing, food, arts and crafts. The female head dancer is Kandra Wind Dancer Brown. The Host Drum will be the White Buffalo Singers, while the Guest Drum is to be announced.
The emcee will be Jake/Adam, and all drums are welcome.
The male head dancer is Adam Cougar Walks Gephardt, and the juvenile male head dancer is Ethan River Fox Brown.
The gate opens at 10 a.m. Grand entry is at noon. Bring chairs.
Admission for those younger than 10 is free. For those 10 to 59, admission is $5. For those 60 and older, admission is $3.50. Handicapped admission is $2.
For more information, call Russ at (570) 550-1744 or email standingwolf357@yahoo.com.
The event is organized by the Wolf Pack Pow-wow Association and Austin Dam Memorial Association. No alcohol, drugs, firearms or politics are allowed. The association reserves the right to admit or remove anyone.
The event is sponsored in part by Visit Potter-Tioga and proceeds benefit Austin Dam Memorial Park.