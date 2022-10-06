BRMC

A Pennsylvania licensing review in August unveiled some troubling issues at Bradford Regional Medical Center, which officials say have since been addressed.

A Pennsylvania licensing review in August painted a troubling picture of Bradford Regional Medical Center, pointing out issues that hospital officials say have since been corrected.

Pennsylvania Department of Health inspection results, available online, show an Aug. 15 inspection found at least six violations. Those violations ranged from failing to file notice with the state at least 60 days prior to adding a “Tele-Triage Pilot Program” with the emergency department, to improper use of physical restraint on a patient.

