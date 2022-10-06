A Pennsylvania licensing review in August painted a troubling picture of Bradford Regional Medical Center, pointing out issues that hospital officials say have since been corrected.
Pennsylvania Department of Health inspection results, available online, show an Aug. 15 inspection found at least six violations. Those violations ranged from failing to file notice with the state at least 60 days prior to adding a “Tele-Triage Pilot Program” with the emergency department, to improper use of physical restraint on a patient.
A separate report on building inspection results with the same date listed 32 issues found with the hospital building itself, like stairways used for storage, no documentation verifying testing on the emergency generator — which failed during a power outage on Aug. 29 — faulty smoke barriers, no documentation for fire and smoke alarm inspections and even faulty medical gas systems — oxygen — in a patient room and four other rooms.
Contacted Thursday afternoon, hospital spokesman Joseph Fuglewicz said, “BRMC passed our recent DOH survey. We are in good standing and have been issued our current license.”
He continued, “The findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Health survey that was conducted in August 2022 have been addressed and successfully resolved. All corrections met the deadlines set in the survey. We’ve implemented new policies and procedures that address the areas of concern which will allow us to continue to operate as normal. BRMC has been fully re-licensed and is in good standing with the DOH.”
He did not answer questions posed by The Era. Specifically, The Era asked why BRMC was not in compliance, if the results impacted the viability of continuing to operate BRMC and how this might impact operations moving forward.
One part of the health department’s report took issue with agreements, committees and meetings being performed and recorded at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital to cover BRMC, as the facilities are licensed separately in different states. Separate meeting minutes must be kept for matters regarding BRMC, and must be available at BRMC. And contracts, even if entered into in Olean on behalf of Bradford, must be in compliance with Pennsylvania regulations.
Other findings are as follows:
BRMC failed to notify the health department at least 60 days in advance of beginning the Tele-Triage Pilot Program in the emergency room, of providing telemedicine support for inpatients and of cleaning equipment for Olean General Hospital.
The hospital failed to provide at least 60 days notice to the health department when it reduced the number of beds in the Dual Diagnosis Unit, sending one bed to Olean, and failed to report that it was decreasing the hours of the facility’s pharmacy.
The hospital failed to maintain a clean and safe environment, with 47 findings including dust in places it shouldn’t be, wallpaper peeling, exposed drywall, cracked drywall, water saturation on ceiling tiles and paint chips hanging from the ceiling.
The hospital was not in compliance with laws regarding restraint of patients on two occasions where patients were restrained with a physician’s order saying restraint could be used, and without a followup within one hour of restraint by a medical professional.
Plans of correction were listed for each violation, including developing notification policies and maintaining separate pharmacy and therapeutic minutes for BRMC.
Perhaps the biggest recommendation was for the hospital to have a chief administrative officer. The officer would “devote his full time to the administration of BRMC, be responsible for the application and implementation of established policies in the operation of BRMC and for providing liaison among the governing body, the medical staff and the departments,” read the plan of correction.
The administrative officer would perform the functions of a CEO “with respect to the day to day operations of BRMC … and have full authority to carry out those functions.” The officer would be available in case of an emergency at the hospital, would attend meetings of the hospital board and the departmental managers of the hospital would report to him or her.
The officer would also be responsible for making sure all required notifications to the health department are made.
The plan also specified, “The current contract for Emergency Department Telemedicine will be revised to be specific to BRMC. A policy/scope of service is being drafted that will define the services that BRMC Sterile Processing Department will provide for OGH. A log will be maintained through the administrative office with all new, terminated or changes in services that are provided through the facility.”
Regarding the building inspection report, deficiencies were as follows: failed to follow building rehabilitation requirements on two of its six floors; failed to meet regulations for doors with self-closing devices on two floors; failed to meet required emergency lighting, illuminated exit lighting, maintain 7 of 50 fire extinguishers, maintain and inspect electrical system requirements, maintain fire alarms, and to meet requirements for sprinkler system maintenance and testing.
Plans of correction were noted and reviewed with hospital management, the report indicated.