HARRISBURG — Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of August to promote financial capability and provide investor education.
August outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
STaRT (Start Today and Retire Tomorrow): The goal of this virtual program is to help individuals determine what their retirement goals are and how to help them get there. No matter where a person is in the timeline for retirement, early career, mid-career or late career, know that it’s never too late to STaRT. This program will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. virtually on Aug. 21.
For additional information contact Mary LaRochelle at Mlarochelle@jobs4lancaster.com or (717) 509-5613.
Fraud Bingo: Join DoBS for a fun and interactive game that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game — BINGO. This in-person event will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Bennetts Valley Senior Center, 149 Plum St., Weedville in Elk County. For additional information contact Mindy Krukia at mkrulia@ohsaging.com or (814) 787-7888. This event is open to Members Only.
Outreach staff will also be available during Rep. Martin Causer’s Senior Expo at the University of Pittsburgh KOA Arena — Sport and Fitness Center, 300 Campus Drive, Bradford from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 4. For additional information contact Rhonda Race at rrace@pahousegop.com or (814) 362-4400.
DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace.
Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available, by visiting https://www.dobs.pa.gov/Consumers/Learn/Pages/Programs.aspx.
Visit the department’s calendar of events to find other upcoming events. Consumers and community groups can call 1 (800) PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information.