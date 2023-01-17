Barred Owl

Eight to 12-year-olds and their adults are invited to be Natural Investigators in the study of owls at Audubon Community Nature Center on Saturday morning, January 28. A Barred Owl is pictured.

 Photo provided

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Join an Audubon educator to learn all about owls at Audubon Community Nature Center’s newest monthly program, Natural Investigators.

Adults and their 8 to 12-year-old(s) can learn about these secretive, nighttime creatures at the inaugural Natural Investigators program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

