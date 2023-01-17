JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Join an Audubon educator to learn all about owls at Audubon Community Nature Center’s newest monthly program, Natural Investigators.
Adults and their 8 to 12-year-old(s) can learn about these secretive, nighttime creatures at the inaugural Natural Investigators program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.
Owls are rarely seen during the day and often are only heard at night. While seeing an owl is rare, an individual can learn about them from their signs.
The first part of the program will be indoors as participants will examine owl artifacts, looking at owl feathers, wings and talons, and dissecting an owl pellet to find out what they eat.
Participants will then head outside to explore the woods and marshes that owls at Audubon call home.
This program takes place rain, snow or shine — so dress for the weather.
The fee is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children ages 8 through 12.
Enrollment is limited to 12 children, and 24 participants total.
Make a paid reservation — required by Thursday, Jan. 26 — by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours or by going to AudubonCNC.org and clicking through “Programs and Events.”
Natural Investigators is presented on the fourth Saturday of every month, from 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road, one-quarter mile east of Route 62 between Jamestown, N.Y., and Warren, Pa. Folks can visit the nearly 600-acre nature preserve, check in on the live birds of prey, and hike, snowshoe or cross country ski over five miles of trails dawn until dusk daily for free.
The three-story Nature Center building houses interactive displays, a collection of live animals including the Hellbender exhibit, and the Blue Heron Gift Shop. Visitors are welcome Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nature Center members and SNAP/EBT cardholders have free building admission daily. Building admission is also free every Sunday for non-Nature Center members.
To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.