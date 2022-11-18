PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On Thursday night, Equitrans Midstream Corp. said its contractors had successfully flooded the troubled Cambria County storage well that had been leaking gas since Nov. 6, stopping the flow of gas to the surface. But in the early hours of Friday morning, it appeared the effort had failed and venting resumed.

The roaring noise and powerful odor of gas were back, residents of Jackson Township reported.

