With a crisp autumn chill in the air, area residents waited patiently in line to board the ATA Mountain Laurel trolley for a half hour tour of the historic district in downtown Bradford on Sunday.

ATA and the Bradford Landmark Society partnered to bring this free event to the Bradford area. ATA supplied the trolley, driver and handled registration of passengers while Sally Costik, curator of the Landmark Society rode the trolley all morning providing information about the fascinating history and little known fun facts of the historic district.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos