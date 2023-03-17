EAST SMETHPORT — Hopefully, the dazzle and delight of the Festival of Lights’ decorative Christmas tree display left enough of an impression upon the memory. Recently, event coordinator Chuck Kohler, was able to finally coordinate a time when all three winners were available to receive their winnings from the fourth annual Festival of Lights, which was held at the McKean County Fairgrounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between the end of November and Christmas time.
Without further adieu, Boy Scout Troop 410 won first prize, with the 4-H Teen Council coming in a close second, and Bradford Christian Academy who won third place.
Even though Kohler had vowed to make 2022 “the best year, thus far” for the Festival of Lights, however, Kohler and other members of the group have made it their mission to make the Festival of Lights event an even greater success this coming year.
Last year, for the first time during the Festival of Lights, organizers encouraged local organizations and clubs to participate in a friendly competition. Participants were responsible for imagining, creating and then building a holiday display.
The option to build and set-up a display is free and participants received a two-by-three inch sign with their name on it, which was then displayed with other sponsors of the festival.
“We feel with this being the first year having the display contest it went very well and are looking
forward to seeing what new and exciting ideas the organizations and clubs come up with this next year,” said Kohler.
The organizing committee had five voting locations this past year and plan to have more voting locations at the end of this year, according to Kohler.
“Even though, some organizations have already begun coming up with ideas and working on displays for the 2023-2024 holiday season,” said Kohler. “We are still hopeful that we can attract new organizations and clubs to participate — Any non-profit organization or club is encouraged to sign-up for the next contest.”