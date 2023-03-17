EAST SMETHPORT — Hopefully, the dazzle and delight of the Festival of Lights’ decorative Christmas tree display left enough of an impression upon the memory. Recently, event coordinator Chuck Kohler, was able to finally coordinate a time when all three winners were available to receive their winnings from the fourth annual Festival of Lights, which was held at the McKean County Fairgrounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between the end of November and Christmas time.

Without further adieu, Boy Scout Troop 410 won first prize, with the 4-H Teen Council coming in a close second, and Bradford Christian Academy who won third place.

