A Wilcox woman is in McKean County Jail, in lieu of $100,000 bail, on felony aggravated assault charges, following an incident at Sheetz at Lantz Corners.
According to the criminal complaint, Lewis Run-based state police were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store at the intersection of U.S. Route 6 and U.S. Route 219 at approximately 8:28 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a female customer causing a disturbance.
Troopers reported that they arrived on scene in marked cars and in uniform. They confronted the customer, Janet Lynn Zimmerman, who had been pounding on the windows of the store and yelling in their direction as they pulled into the parking lot, the report stated.
As the officers approached Zimmerman, she reportedly became more aggressive and with a closed fist attempted to punch one of the troopers.
The troopers did get Zimmerman to the ground as she continued to resist, and placed her in handcuffs, the report read, before taking her outside to put her into a state police vehicle. Prior to placing her in the vehicle, Zimmerman stated she would try to shoot all troopers on the scene. The report stated that she noticed the patrol rifle inside the vehicle and stated repeatedly, all troopers, if given the opportunity.
Troopers conducted an interview with an employee at Sheetz who corroborated the above and added the preceding events of Zimmerman yelling at a family who had entered the dining area, screaming profanities at other customers, and acting aggressively inside her own vehicle prior to the incident.
Zimmerman was arraigned Saturday before on-call District Judge Rich Luther. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday in Central Court in the McKean County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. for charges of felony aggravated assault-fear of imminent serious bodily injury, misdemeanor-1 terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor-2 resist arrest other law enforcement, and misdemeanor-3 disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense.