KANE — Assault-related charges against a Hazel Hurst man were bound over to McKean County Court at a hearing Monday before District Judge David Engman in Kane.
Kenneth Robbins, 60, of 333 Main St., is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense. A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn by the McKean County district attorney’s office.
According to the criminal complaint, at 4:20 p.m. July 24, state police were called to the Hazel Hurst residence for an altercation there. The female victim told police that Robbins had started to act with aggression before pushing her against the wall, then pushing her down and getting on top of her with his right hand on her throat while telling her he wanted her out of his life.
He left the residence, then called the victim and told her not to contact the police, the complaint stated.
A hearing was held Monday before Engman, where most of the charges were bound to court, with the exception of the charge that was withdrawn Monday. Robbins had been incarcerated on $25,000 bail, but the bail was changed to unsecured at Monday’s hearing, which will lead to his release.