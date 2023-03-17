PITTSBURGH — Something that most drivers experience but may not realize until it’s too late – feeling drowsy – plays an undetermined role in traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Although underreported in government statistics, previous research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has estimated that 16% to 21% of all police-reported fatal vehicle crashes likely involve drowsy driving. And new Foundation research finds that drivers may underestimate their drowsiness, leading them to stay behind the wheel rather than stopping for a much-needed break.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social