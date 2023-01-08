Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell at the Liberty Bell Center in Philadelphia.

 PennLive

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations.

Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire — which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district — appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos