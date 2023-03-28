The McKean County District Attorney’s office has declined to continue to prosecute an arson case from 2019 against a Bradford woman.
Tina Stack, 54, had faced charges including arson and filing a false insurance claim, according to the criminal complaint at the time of her arrest.
Police had alleged that in November 2019, Stack was allegedly seen leaving a rental property she owned. A short time later, a fire was discovered in the residence, the criminal complaint alleged. Stack was represented by attorney Dawn Fink.
On Monday, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said, “The criminal case was initially filed as the result of the expert opinion of the state police fire marshal — now retired — that the fire was due to arson. The fire marshal notified the DA’s office last week that, based on developments in the case, he could no longer testify beyond a reasonable degree of professional certainty, which is the standard for expert testimony, that the fire was intentionally set.
“The cause of the fire is now listed as undetermined,” Shaffer said. “Therefore, there was no evidence to prove arson in a criminal case.”
The prosecutor said it isn’t uncommon for additional evidence to be discovered after a case has been filed.
“Sometimes this occurs when a new witness comes forward, a court rules on a particular matter, a defense expert provides a report, etc.” she said. “Sometimes new evidence strengthens a prosecution and others, as in this case, prevents a finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Shaffer said the evidence always leads the path for the prosecution, “And in this case, the fire marshal says he can’t say this was arson.”