HARRISBURG – A member of the staff of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., will be at the St. Marys district office of state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. The office is located at 53 South St. Marys St.
“We frequently get contacted about federal government issues and refer those calls to Congressman Thompson’s office,” said Armanini. “Wednesday is an opportunity for concerned constituents to ask questions and express concerns with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the IRS.”
Appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis. For answers to state government questions, please call Armanini’s St. Marys district office at (814) 765-0593 or the DuBois office at (814) 375-4688.