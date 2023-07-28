HARRISBURG — State Reps. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, and Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield, are praising funding being targeted at addressing clean-up of Pennsylvania’s abandoned mines, including those within the districts they represent.
“I’m very glad to see an effort to tackle a problem that has generally been overlooked for too many years,” said Kephart, who worked in the coal industry. “This money will not only help clean up acid mine drainage, but also deliver water to people who live in these former mining areas.”
The following three environmental restoration projects in Kephart’s district are among 16 statewide that are being targeted through use of federal funding:
- More closely examining abandoned mine drainage from Hawk Run and the surrounding area into Sulfur Run and the intent to utilize the Osceola Mills treatment facility more extensively.
- Designing water main extensions along Cross Roads Boulevard and Utahville Road to improve water quality for residents of Beccaria Township.
- Improve the treatment system that is handling acid mine drainage from the Morgan Run tributary of Clearfield Creek.
Armanini’s district includes acid mine drainage into Dents Run from Porcupine Hollow to the Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek, which has been stocked with trout since 2019.
“The funding will be used for maintenance of the two lime silos which are the key to clean-up of this 6-mile stretch of Dents Run,” added Armanini. “Turning our back on this would have meant ignoring the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been realized through recreational use of this area over the last 3-4 years.”