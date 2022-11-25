The proposed Department of Environmental Protection air quality regulations on conventional oil and gas drillers were introduced improperly, without public comment and in violation of state law, according to the House Environmental & Energy Committee.
Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, is a member of the committee. He shared a letter sent by committee chair Rep. Daryl Melcalfe, R-Cranberry Township, to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission on Nov. 14 — the letter that the DEP claims would delay the passage of a regulation to comply with federal standards or risk losing $800 million in federal highway funds.
“Of course they are putting that out there as their comeback,” Armanini said, adding that he doesn’t believe highway funds would be lost.
The Environmental Quality Board will meet Nov. 30 to vote on the DEP’s proposed regulation.
It’s overreach by the DEP, where regulations are passed in an attempt to get around elected legislators, Armanini opined, echoing comments made Tuesday by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint.
“That’s one thing we have been faced with in the latter part of Wolf’s administration,” Armanini said.
The reasons the committee chose to send the letter to the IRRC, disapproving the air quality regulations, are several, he added. “It would negatively impact citizens and businesses in our district,” he said. “With this process, DEP is not following the right procedures. They continue to put conventional and unconventional drilling in the same bucket. That hurts people, in Bradford specifically.”
The General Assembly had passed a law that says regulations for conventional and unconventional drilling must be handled separately. In the letter to the IRCC, the legislators acknowledged that DEP had separated the regulations, but said it wasn’t done correctly.
“...the fact that they have done so by means of a final-omitted regulation, skipping the proposed stage and comment period, means this regulation remains in violation” of the law bifurcating the regulations, as well as other state laws.
No public comment period was held on this section of regulation, Armanini reiterated.
“We have additional substantive concerns with the regulation, but believe that the procedural flaws and statutory violations already discussed in this letter are enough by themselves to necessitate our disapproval and for us to request your disapproval as well,” the letter read. “DEP clearly needs to start over with this regulation at the proposed stage and allow for the proper process to play out.”
Elected officials are tasked with watching out for jobs and industries, Armanini said. A lot of people in Harrisburg didn’t grow up around oil jacks and don’t understand the industry. There’s fear rather than understanding.
“I think people who do not know the everyday working apparatuses of this equipment and how this equipment works are afraid,” he said.
“Up in our area, especially in Bradford, they’ve been pumping oil out for (more than a century). Bradford still has some of the cleanest waters and beautiful forest. They have not ruined it by extracting oil,” Armanini said. “We need to continue that without risking” the economy or the environment.
“We cannot think we can shut off the switch to oil, gas and coal.”