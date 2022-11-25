The proposed Department of Environmental Protection air quality regulations on conventional oil and gas drillers were introduced improperly, without public comment and in violation of state law, according to the House Environmental & Energy Committee.

Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, is a member of the committee. He shared a letter sent by committee chair Rep. Daryl Melcalfe, R-Cranberry Township, to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission on Nov. 14 — the letter that the DEP claims would delay the passage of a regulation to comply with federal standards or risk losing $800 million in federal highway funds.

