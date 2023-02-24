Armanini MUG

MIKE ARMANINI

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois announced a grant that should positively impact health care hiring in Elk and Clearfield counties.

“Pennsylvania was experiencing a health care worker shortage before the COVID-19 pandemic, which only aggravated the situation,” Armanini said. “We unfortunately continue to see the medical field struggle to fill positions on the front lines, and hopefully this will change that trajectory.”

