Santa and Frosty waved to the crowd as they arrived in St. Marys on a fire truck during the annual Light Up Night parade in 2019.

Tonight Ridgway will kick-off the holiday season by celebrating Light Up Night at the gazebo, inviting community members and visitors to take part in the festive activities.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with Santa Claus arriving in-style with an escort from the local fire department via firetruck.

