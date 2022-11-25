Tonight Ridgway will kick-off the holiday season by celebrating Light Up Night at the gazebo, inviting community members and visitors to take part in the festive activities.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with Santa Claus arriving in-style with an escort from the local fire department via firetruck.
“He will be at the gazebo to talk to the children and they can drop off their letters to Santa,” said Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler.
During his visit, in between visits with children, Santa Claus will take charge and light up Main Street during his visit.
According to Buehler, the Ridgway Chamber will be handing out cookies. In addition, the Awakening Alliance Church will be serving up some hot cocoa.
“This annual event kicks off the holidays in festive downtown Ridgway,” Buehler said. “Light Up Night is just the first of a few events approaching,” with Saturday being Small Business Saturday in Ridgway (as well as Bradford), where local merchants will offer specials and welcome the community members through their doors to view their unique inventory and lively customer service.
While Ridgway has planned to light up their town on Friday night, the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce has decided to schedule their annual Light Up Night on Saturday between 6 and 9 p.m. in the diamond in downtown St. Marys.
The holiday lights are scheduled to illuminate the town at 6:15 p.m. However, before the lights come on and Santa brings the parade to town, take the opportunity to enjoy a new feature added to this year’s celebration hosted by the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department and St. Marys Auto Body through the park’s sponsorship initiative.
Stop down to the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street between 4 and 6 p.m. to interact with two visitors from the North Pole — two of Santa’s reindeer will be there for a visit.
According to a representative from the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce, prior to Santa’s arrival visitors are encouraged to also visit area businesses as they have special activities planned for those who visit.
At 6 p.m., “Santa Claus and his friends are coming to town with an exciting parade, and then he will sit and listen to your Christmas wishes at Farmers National Bank,” explained the Chamber representative. “We’ll make the city shine with holiday cheer and all our festive decorations.”
Another new feature this year is a giant 16 foot high, inflatable snow globe situated in the park. The snow globe features an entrance for visitors to go inside, which will feature a wintry holiday scene — providing a perfect backdrop for family photos and selfies.
Several whimsical Christmas characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be on hand at the park as well, including The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Martha May Whovier and Mayor Augustus Maywho.
Hot chocolate and snacks will be available at the park, near the ginormous snow globe.
In other news this weekend, the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the fire department, 419 N. Broad St.
Vendors for the craft fair are still being accepted. For more information, or to request to become a vendor at just $20 a table, call (814) 594-8809.