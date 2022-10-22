Entrepreneurship Week

Watson Institute facilitator Marte Siebenhar conducts a workshop with juniors and seniors at Bradford Area High School earlier this week as part of the Bradford Area Alliance’s Entrepreneurship Week. The institute is conducting a weekend-long entrepreneurship training at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford that will end with a pitch competition.

 Photo by Daniela Lippi

Colorado’s Watson Institute is in Bradford this week teaching students at Bradford Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford about social entrepreneurship as part of the Bradford Area Alliance’s Entrepreneurship Week.

The week began and will end with sessions for students underwritten by the Halloran Foundation. Thursday featured the Alliance’s Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition pitch event.

