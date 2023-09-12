OLEAN, N.Y. — An area communications startup announced a rebrand to mark its expansion in serving small nonprofit and business clients.
Southern Tier Communications Strategies LLC is now Grand River Agency, a title the president and founder said honors its local roots and forecasts a brighter future.
Kelsey Boudin opened STCS in 2020. Beginning with local digital marketing and nonprofit grant writing jobs, he said the agency grew to serve a client base beyond the Twin Tiers.
“Opening at the start of the pandemic came with risks,” Boudin said. “We’ve been fortunate to harness the power of the digital realm to reach new clients and partners.”
He said the rebrand is a key step toward an identity serving organizations throughout the United States. “For imagery, we looked no further than the beautiful Allegheny River here in our backyards — a driver of communication and commerce for hundreds of years.”
Grand River Agency’s team specializes in digital marketing tactics like SEO blogging, social media, podcasting, graphic design, videography and website development, as well as nonprofit fundraising strategies like grant writing, funder research and cases for support.
Small nonprofit clients, in particular, have benefited from marketing and public relations services typically available only to big-budget organizations, Boudin said. Grand River Agency primarily serves clients on a contractual basis to provide full-time services for a fraction of a professional salary.
“Our friends in charity have a difficult time pushing their message to the communities they serve,” Boudin, who is also executive director of local nonprofit Strength Solutions, said. “Just as importantly, many fail to reach and resonate with funders, donors and volunteers with their missions at heart. We develop and launch communications with an outward focus to highlight impact. The mission is most important. Money follows mission.”
Coinciding with his rebrand, Boudin also announced the appointment of Josh Hatcher as vice president of client success at Grand River. With a strong background in creative marketing, graphic design, writing and leadership, Hatcher brings more than 25 years of experience to serve GRA’s small nonprofit and business clients.
Hatcher will oversee designers, writers and marketers, fostering strong client relationships and driving the agency’s commitment to helping clients succeed in their strategic communications endeavors. Boudin said Hatcher’s skills with content strategy will map out a unique plan for even small clients to achieve big-market outreach and impact.
Boudin added that, earlier this summer, Grand River began digital marketing work with the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives (NANOE), a nationwide network of donors, volunteers and charitable leaders. Following an increase in social media engagement across NANOE’s platforms, Grand River was named a NANOE Enterprise Member and preferred social media marketing vendor.
It also partners with Florida-based Joanne Oppelt Consulting LLC. Oppelt is a nonprofit fundraising and management expert who has authored numerous books including “The High ROI Fundraising System,” “The ROI Mindset: How to Raise More Money with the Budget You Have” and the upcoming “Re-Imagining Major Gifts.”