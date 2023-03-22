ASHLAND, Ky. — Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and States’ Co-Chair Governor Andy Beshear convened in Ashland on Tuesday to announce the theme, location and date of the ARC 2023 Annual Conference: “Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength & Transformation,” September 11-12, 2023 in Ashland.

With a special focus on the importance of resiliency and collaboration in the region, the 2023 conference will feature partners from across Appalachia who work daily to strengthen communities by creating and expanding workforce development, growing sectors like outdoor recreation, developing entrepreneurs, and building leadership and community capacity.

