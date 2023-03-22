ASHLAND, Ky. — Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and States’ Co-Chair Governor Andy Beshear convened in Ashland on Tuesday to announce the theme, location and date of the ARC 2023 Annual Conference: “Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength & Transformation,” September 11-12, 2023 in Ashland.
With a special focus on the importance of resiliency and collaboration in the region, the 2023 conference will feature partners from across Appalachia who work daily to strengthen communities by creating and expanding workforce development, growing sectors like outdoor recreation, developing entrepreneurs, and building leadership and community capacity.
“Collaboration has always been the key to growth in the Appalachian Region,” said Manchin. “As such, ARC looks forward to the opportunity to gather in Ashland with our partners from across all of our region’s 13 states for our annual conference. This convening will allow ARC’s local, state, and federal partners to come together to share ideas, foster support, and create forward-thinking plans for Appalachia’s bright future, all while enjoying the energy and revitalization of downtown Ashland, Kentucky.”
“It’s fitting that the conference theme this year focuses on resilience,” said Beshear. “Last year, Eastern Kentucky was hit by the worst flooding in our state’s history. As we recover together, the strength and spirit our people have shown has been amazing. We’re excited to welcome hundreds to Ashland for this great event, and we’re ready to continue our work with the ARC as we rebuild and transform our Appalachian region.”
ARC has also opened the call for conference programming. Programming submissions are due April 21.
More details about the conference program and how to register will be released this summer.