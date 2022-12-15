WASHINGTON — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has opened applications for two summer study opportunities: the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA) and the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge.
Both programs, planned for summer 2023, are free intensive learning experiences specifically for the Appalachian Region’s high school and/or middle school students and teachers.
The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA), developed in partnership with Appalachian State University, EntreEd, and STEM West, prepares the next generation of regional entrepreneurial leaders and thinkers. High school students from across Appalachia will be selected to participate in a comprehensive learning curriculum designed to cultivate creativity, sharpen business acumen, and develop skills essential for entrepreneurial success. The students will have the opportunity to develop and implement business ideas, refine and prototype those ideas, and eventually deliver a shark-tank-style pitch presentation for an audience of entrepreneurs. AEA will be held from July 8-21, 2023, at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/AEA.
The Appalachian STEM Academy is a hands-on learning experience for Appalachia’s middle and high school students, as well as high school teachers in STEM-related fields. Hosted by Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tenn., this program is a gateway to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the Appalachian Region. Working with award-winning scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, high school and middle school students conduct guided group science, math, and computer science technology research projects, while high school teachers work with science practitioners to develop STEM-related curriculum. Many students gain their first exposure to applied science and STEM education through this experience.
For the first time in the program’s 32-year history, ARC is excited to expand the middle school STEM Academy into two separate, one-week sessions, allowing double the number of students to participate.
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 1: July 8-14, 2023
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 2: July 15-21, 2023
- High School STEM Academy: July 8-21, 2023
The programs will be held at Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tenn. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/STEM.
Applications for both opportunities are due Feb. 10, 2023.