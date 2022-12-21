BRYN MAWR — Aqua Pennsylvania recently announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities. Aqua purchased two new electric vehicles in 2022 and will purchase three additional electric vehicles in 2023, with the grant reducing uplift costs by approximately $7,000 per vehicle.

