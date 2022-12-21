BRYN MAWR — Aqua Pennsylvania recently announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities. Aqua purchased two new electric vehicles in 2022 and will purchase three additional electric vehicles in 2023, with the grant reducing uplift costs by approximately $7,000 per vehicle.
“As stewards of Earth’s most essential resource, we are mindful of how our operations impact the environment, and we are committed to improving efficiency and protecting it for generations to come,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “This year, Aqua Pennsylvania is on track to source nearly 100% of our electric power from renewables for our operations in Pennsylvania. This is the third grant that Aqua received in 2022, totaling more than $10 million.”
Aqua’s future fleet capital investment includes adding more electric vehicles and charging stations across the company’s service territory.
Aqua Pennsylvania provides water and wastewater service to approximately 1.5 million people in 32 communities throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.