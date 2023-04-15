WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of the 2023 application for a redesigned c-suite level training program for small business leaders, formerly known as Emerging Leaders.
"T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined initiative will provide up-and-coming small business leaders with tools, knowledge, and access to the best and the brightest minds in economic development and business," said Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.
The SBA's T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined provides complimentary entrepreneurship education and training for executives of high-performing small businesses. The six-month intensive executive entrepreneurship training series will include in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time. The program is designed for participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources, customized for the unique needs of small business owners.
Visit HYPERLINK "https://www.sba.gov/thrive” T.H.R.I.V.E. for eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations. Applications are accepted through April 30, for eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations.