The Mount Jewett community was the first in the area to hang banners in honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are currently serving those who have served in the past.
From Mount Jewett’s start, others in the region were mentored and shown how to line the streets with heroes. Do you have a service member, alive or deceased, currently serving or a veteran, who you would like to honor with a tribute banner? You do not need to be a resident or native of Mount Jewett to honor a service member with a banner.
Application forms are available, beginning Monday, May 15, at Kafe Sol, Hamlin Bank in Mount Jewett, and the Mount Jewett Veterans Memorial Club.
The cost of the banner includes the banner and all materials to hang it, as well as keeping the banner maintained. There are no profits made from the sale of the tributes.
As part of the community, the Sons of the American Legion have taken great care of the more than 150 banners that line the streets of the borough. They take them down after Veterans Day and hang them back up before Memorial Day. Over the winter, the tribute banners are cleaned and, if needed, repaired. All of this is done, voluntarily, as a service to the families and service members whose pictures are on display.
For more information or if you have questions, contact Chuck Paar at (814) 598-3162.