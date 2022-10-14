An inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for assaulting another inmate in August, breaking the other man’s jaw.
Armando Aponte, 41, of Bradford, was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him,” court records allege.
On Sept. 1, state police were called to the jail for an assault that took place the prior evening. A correctional officer showed the trooper video that showed Aponte going in to Timothy Bottorf’s cell, sitting down on the desk and talking to him, then standing up, punching Bottorf in the face and leaving the cell, court records allege.
Bottorf suffered a broken jaw in the assault, the records allege.
The trooper attempted to interview the men, but neither would speak to him. Sheriff Dan Woods sent the trooper Bottorf’s official inmate grievance, saying that Aponte “sucker punched” him. Woods also sent Aponte’s guilty plea from an in-house hearing, the records read.
Aponte was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd on charges of aggravated assault — causes injury with extreme indifference to the value of life, a first-degree felony, and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Aponte was recommitted to jail in lieu of $20,000 bail in this case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
Aponte is being held on $300,000 bail in the prior aggravated assault case, and is awaiting trial.