Anti-abortion rally

The March for Life, partnered with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, host the Pennsylvania March for Life, held at the Capitol in Harrisburg in September.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG — Republicans and their anti-abortion allies, who suffered a series of defeats in ballot questions in states across the political spectrum last year, are changing tactics as new legislative sessions and the new election season start.

In states where citizens have direct access to the ballot, Republicans are considering ways to prevent another loss in an abortion-rights referendum.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social