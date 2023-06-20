No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed two homes late Monday night on Summer Street in the City of Bradford — the fifth house fire within a five-week span in the city.
Officials on Tuesday said the fires are unrelated and that most of the fires have been accidental, though, they pointed out, a couple are still under investigation.
At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Bradford City Fire Department was called to the scene of a working house fire at 152 Summer St. It spread to the house next door, 154 Summer, shortly after crews arrived on scene, and a second alarm was called and Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department and Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department responded.
All residents reportedly evacuated safely and there were no injuries. However, both homes are now uninhabitable.
In a press release from City of Bradford Fire Chief Eric Taylor, he addressed the community to allay fears — and persistent rumors — that an arsonist is at large.
“Of all the fires we have had only one is suspicious in nature due to the fact there were no utilities at that location,” the chief stated. “We have no evidence at this time to believe we have an arsonist connected to these house fires.
“In the last five weeks the City of Bradford Fire Department has seen a significant increase in fires that have affected nine occupied homes and one unoccupied home in the City of Bradford,” the statement continued. “There have been a lot of rumors and assumptions floating around on various social media outlets regarding theories on causes, and that all these fires are related. At this time none of these fires appear to be related in any way. Investigators have reviewed evidence and continue to do so.”
The press release included a timeline of the most recent fires and their status of investigation. On May 11, the fire at 153 South Ave., was deemed accidental; on May 23, at 42 Thompson Ave., the cause was accidental; the fire on May 29 that began at 87 Pleasant Street and spread to 83 and 89 Pleasant Street as well as 87 and 89 Pearl Street remains under investigation; a fire on June 11 in an unoccupied residential structure at 246 South Ave. has been listed as suspicious and is still under investigation; and the most recent fire, at 152 Summer Street that spread to 154 Summer Street on June 19, has been ruled accidental.