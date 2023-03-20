SMETHPORT — The Regular Baptist Church of Smethport will hold its Annual Missions Conference Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26.
All services begin at 6:30 p.m. except Sunday. Sunday services are as follows: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m., and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.
Many visitors will be participating this year.
Alan Snare, of Silent Word Ministries, will be in attendance Thursday through Sunday. He is a Deaf Missionary to the Deaf. His coworkers, Jim and Terry Bracelin, also serving with Silent Word, will be coming to assist in interpreting during the services.
Michael and Lynette Joseph, of International Baptist Missions to Asians, will be here Wednesday through Sunday. The Josephs are nationals from Papua New Guinea.
Additionally, Ivan and Susan Chacon, who work with Macedonia World Baptist Missions, will be here Thursday and Friday. The Chacons are missionaries who are starting Spanish-speaking churches in the Columbus, Ohio area. They started their ministry in Chile, South America.
All are welcome and especially those with any hearing impairment. There is a nursery available, if needed.