Easter eggs are a sign of the season for youngsters throughout the area, and several organizations are putting the final details together for their annual egg hunts.
The Bradford Manor will sponsor a free, open to the community, egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at the West Branch Baseball Field. The field is on West Washington Street next to the Lion’s Club in Bradford Township. Three to five thousand eggs will be out for children, ages 1-13, to find.
Next week, the annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Bradford City Fire Fighters Local 655, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 — rain or shine — at Callahan Park.
However, since the ice rink is currently under renovation, the egg hunt will not be held indoors, watch for the signs directing youngsters to the hunt. Those participating are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a bag or basket to collect as many eggs as possible.
Firefighters wish everyone a happy and safe Easter season, and invite area children of all ages to come out and hunt for plastic eggs containing treats. The hunters will be divided into the following age groups: 2-4 years old, 5-7 years old, and 8-10 years old. Lots of prize eggs are in the hunt, turn in eggs for extra prizes. All hunters will receive a gift bag.
For more information about the firefighter’s egg hunt, call Cathy Mealy at the Bradford City Fire Department Central Station, (814) 368-6746.