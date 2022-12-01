The annual Christmas Parade returns to Main Street this Friday starting at 6 p.m. The parade is returning to the traditional route down Main Street in historic downtown Bradford.
“We can’t wait to see the 33 floats that have signed up for the event,” reported Heidi Scrivo, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have had a great response to our request for parade floats. We are also excited to present Zippo Manufacturing Co. as the Grand Marshal in celebration of the company’s 90th Anniversary this year.”
The parade route will start at the intersection of Davis and Main, proceed down Main Street to the intersection of Main Street and Mechanic Street. Floats will stop to perform in front of CNB Bank where judging will take place. Prizes of $150 will be given out in the following categories: best business, non-profit, entertainment and emergency vehicle along with the organization that donates the most food for the Friendship Table.
The United Way of Bradford will sell hot cocoa in front of CNB Bank (proceeds going to the 2023 campaign) and donations for the Friendship Table will be collected again. There will be boxes set up along Main Street to place food donations. Monetary donations for the Friendship Table can be dropped off at the CNB tent.
Some floats will be disbursing candy for children, please keep safety in mind when gathering the goodies. Main Street will need to be temporary closed for the parade from 5:15 p.m. until the end of the parade. The Christmas lights on Main Street will be lit for the first time this year at 6 p.m. They will come on nightly until after the Christmas holiday.
CNB Bank is the sponsor for the event.
“We are excited to see the different parade float themes this year,” stated Barb Kervin, Chamber board president. “It warms your heart to see the children, adults and organizations come together and provide this holiday event for our community.”