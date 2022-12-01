CASA float

Santa was part of last year’s reverse parade, on the Court Appointed Special Advocates of McKean County’s float.

 Photo provided

The annual Christmas Parade returns to Main Street this Friday starting at 6 p.m. The parade is returning to the traditional route down Main Street in historic downtown Bradford.

“We can’t wait to see the 33 floats that have signed up for the event,” reported Heidi Scrivo, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have had a great response to our request for parade floats. We are also excited to present Zippo Manufacturing Co. as the Grand Marshal in celebration of the company’s 90th Anniversary this year.”

