EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is bringing back its Cards for Troops craft kits ahead of this holiday season. The cards will then be included with Emporium's Military Christmas Boxes this year.
The Library invites area youth to use the Take Home Craft Kit full of all the supplies needed to create a custom holiday card for a military member serving abroad. The craft kit includes a blank card, custom messages you can add, and lots of stickers and other items you can use to decorate. Glue sticks can be provided upon request.