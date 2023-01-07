The USDA Forest Service is proposing to allow the use of class 1 e-bikes on the Jakes Rocks trail system.

The Jakes Rocks trail system is located in the Allegheny National Forest in western Pennsylvania. It is a 35-mile singletrack trail system along the western shore of the Allegheny Reservoir. A total of 46.2 miles of trail are planned for the system. E-bikes are not currently allowed on the trail system.

