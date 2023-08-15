WILCOX – Rob Fallon, district ranger at the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest (ANF), will speak about 100 years of forest management, “Recovery to Resilience,” at the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum at the Wilcox Community Building on Oct. 5.
The public is invited to this presentation on the ½ million-acre ANF, the only national forest in Pennsylvania.
The keynote speaker, Fallon graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1981 with two degrees – one in environmental engineering and one in forest science. He worked in a variety of positions within the USDA-Forest Service for 41 years across five national forests. Prior to becoming district ranger at Marienville Ranger District in 2006, Fallon worked as a field engineer, a forest engineer, a forest planner and an environmental specialist. He is still the district ranger at Marienville, and is now the second longest-tenured ranger in ANF history.
Fallon’s presentation will be of interest to anyone who uses the ANF or surrounding public lands for recreation, employment or services.
Society of American Foresters’ Continuing Forestry Education credits will be applied for this presentation.
The forum will be held at the Wilcox Community Building (also called the Jones Township Community Center) at 320 Faries St. Preceding the talk will be a no-host social hour from 5:30 until dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner.
Reservations are required. No reservations will be accepted after Sept. 28. Contact Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group at (814) 837-8550 or bcarson@ahug.com.