What’s the number one reason that local gas prices are so high? The state’s nearly 58-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax, an analyst explained on Wednesday.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there are several reasons why Bradford’s motorists pay more at the pump, and none of them are really within local control.
“The problem is Pennsylvania has the highest gasoline tax,” he said. Currently, that is $0.576 per gallon of gasoline, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. It’s been at that rate since 2018. In 2017, it was actually more expensive, at $0.582 per gallon. In 2016, it was $0.503; in 2015, $0.505; in 2014, $0.407; and in 2013, $0.312.
“There’s a lot of different layers to peel back when comparing yourself to another city in the state, or to a different state,” De Haan continued. “When it comes to another town, that’s really just competition. It could be aggressive retailers.
“Some stations aren’t going to have the same level of competition. Gas stations most often don’t make any money, or even lose money, when prices are trending up, because it’s difficult to sell,” he explained. “Stations like falling prices like you and I do.”
It’s easier to sell gasoline when the prices are lower, and retailers may make more money selling more gas at lower prices.
Looking at the region as a whole, De Haan explained that much of the MidAtlantic and Northeast don’t have enough refineries to provide enough product to meet demand.
“You lost a major refinery in Philadelphia in 2019 to fire,” he said, referring to Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery. “You have a population ten times as large as the Rockies, but the same amount of refining capacity.”
Other refineries have shut down because of COVID, and haven’t reopened, like one in the Maritimes region of Canada.
At the same time, with Russia involved in the war in the Ukraine, European nations aren’t buying oil from Russia. Therefore, the supplies that had been available to this region are more in demand from other buyers as well. “There’s an extra hand in the cookie jar, so to speak,” De Haan said. “Oil companies don’t sell to the lowest bidder.
“Oil refineries buy the commodity at the market price, and sell at the market price,” he explained.
That’s why gasoline isn’t cheaper in communities where refineries are located, like in Bradford and Warren.
“If a contractor was building a house next to you, he’s still going to sell it at market price,” De Haan said. “This is very much a sellers market. There are less people producing less fuel.”
Local independent producers certainly don’t have a hand in pricing, he added. “It’s based on supply and demand. It’s a global commodity.”
He addressed the lower cost of gasoline in New York state currently, too, explaining many counties have a gas tax holiday that will be drawing to a close at the end of the year, barring an extension.
“Their prices are artificially low,” De Haan said. When that holiday is done, the prices will go back up.
The Seneca Nation, however, does not have to pay state taxes on gasoline, which is why prices are generally lower on the reservation.
“It’s coming from the same refineries, it’s the same gasoline,” he said. “They are a sovereign tribe. They are essentially a state, if you will. That’s why the stations on the reservations are so competitive. That’s why the prices are so much lower.”