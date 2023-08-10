Every year for nearly 40, except for a couple, the same man has opened the festivities of Bradford’s August celebration of Italian Americans and community members. He dresses in his memorable red, white and green, takes to the microphone and ushers in the Festa Italiana excitement.
Stanley E. Pecora Jr. counted back the years to remember how many he did not open the ceremonies, “There were two years without the fest due to COVID,” he said. “And, one year, the time had changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. I said I would make it but was running late after a golf game.” He got there, but was too late to conduct the opening; another had stepped in. “The time has changed this year, too. I will be there for the 5 p.m. opening on Thursday,” he promised.
“I think I started in my 40s, I don’t remember exactly. I was a hell of a lot younger then,” Pecora said. The Bradford attorney is 85 years old, as of April. When asked how he got started in this position, he said, “I was Italian American and willing.”
He had also been involved in the club and the lodge but had not gone through with becoming an officer at any point. He has been a 67-year member of the lodge, where he said, “Until the ’40s, everyone spoke Italian at the meetings. The elders were all immigrants. That was the time of the biggest membership, ’46-47. More than 40 became members that year. Some families had four or five sons in the war, some of them didn’t come back.” he said.
Pecora recalled his most memorable moments of past festivals. “One year, a thunderstorm came into town and was so bad we couldn’t do the opening,” he said. He thinks it might have been 20 to 25 years ago. “There weren’t buildings or tents like now, we were out in the open. Nobody could stand up, the storm was so bad.” He also recalled a papier-mache statue on display one year that really stood out to him.
Mostly, though, he said, “It’s like Bradford Old Home Week. Many classes come back and have their reunions, I get to see people I haven’t seen in years, though they are getting fewer.” He added that seeing all the people is the best part of it, saying, “I look forward to it. It’s special, really special.”
He remembered yesteryear, when all the stations were manned by “many older ladies, making all the food, standing up and doing all of it; now, I am one of the old people.”
“We were fortunate here in this town for so many ethnic groups who came here,” said Pecora. “We were all good friends. Our forefathers came here, created a beautiful community.”
Pecora is busy preparing his speech. He said he reviews his notes from previous years – he has all of them from over the years – before penning the one he will use.
“The fest represents a celebration of Italian Americans, it remembers immigrants who came here, that’s what this is all about, where it started,” said Pecora. His family is seventh-generation Italian American, he added.
There will be a bit of his own personal history fitted in with the community in his address this year. Without giving it away, Pecora told The Era, “Last year, in August, I went to Italy where my father was from. He was 16 years old when he came over. That was 110 years ago.” Pecora hinted that the introduction to the I-Fest he gives may have more about his grandfather and mother and their relation to the lumber camps in the area.
Join in the fun of I-Fest beginning Thursday on Festival Way in downtown Bradford.