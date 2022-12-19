Amy Poehler MUG
Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, announced today that Amy Poehler has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy in its state-of-the-art museum and to preserve its heritage for future generations.

With a wide-ranging comedy career that spans improv, sketch, situation comedy and feature films, the Emmy Award-winning Poehler has been acclaimed for her eight years as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, as lead actor, producer and writer on Parks and Recreation, and most recently, as a feature film director/producer and television producer.

