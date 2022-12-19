JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, announced today that Amy Poehler has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy in its state-of-the-art museum and to preserve its heritage for future generations.
With a wide-ranging comedy career that spans improv, sketch, situation comedy and feature films, the Emmy Award-winning Poehler has been acclaimed for her eight years as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, as lead actor, producer and writer on Parks and Recreation, and most recently, as a feature film director/producer and television producer.
“Amy has been as influential to comedy as the predecessors she reveres as legends. That mix of being one of the art form’s most important creators, while having a keen appreciation for the work of comedic talent from generations’ past, makes her a perfect fit for the National Comedy Center’s board and mission,” stated National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson.
“I’m honored to be joining the National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board,” stated Amy Poehler. “In my time spent at the National Comedy Center, working closely with its executive director Journey Gunderson, Director of Archives Dr. Laura LaPlaca and their teams, it’s clear that this is an incredible organization and a very special place. Every visit is a mind-blowing experience for me – it’s become my favorite museum of all time.
Poehler fills the Advisory Board seat formerly held by legendary talent manager and producer George Shapiro, who passed away earlier this year after a seven-decade career managing comedic artists including Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner and serving as an executive producer of Seinfeld.